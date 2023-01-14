Yankees, Gleyber Torres unable to agree on contract while team reaches deals with all other arbitration-eligible players

Oct 23, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) reacts after striking out in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros during game four of the ALCS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees and Gleyber Torres did not agree on a contract for the 2023 season and could be headed to an arbitration hearing.

Torres filed at $10.2 million and New York countered with $9.7 million, according to reports Friday night into Saturday morning.

The team reached deals with every other arbitration-eligible player, including Nestor Cortes, who is reportedly on the books at a $3.2 million salary.

“It’s a special day for my family and me,” Cortes wrote Friday on Twitter. “Specially my parents. Sacrificed so much for the ‘American dream.’ Always put me ahead of their needs. For EVERYONE keep grinding and stay hungry. This is the start! No matter what comes next.”

Cortes earned $727,500 during the 2022 season — he was an All-Star for the first time of his five-year MLB career, going 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA in 158 1/3 IP over 28 starts.

Frankie Montas ($7.5 million), Wandy Peralta ($3.35 million), Clay Holmes ($3.3 million), Domingo German ($2.6 million), Jose Trevino ($2.36 million), Jonathan Loaisiga ($2.26 million), Kyle Higashioka ($1.46 million) and Michael King ($1.3 million) also avoided arbitration.