Yankees giving Isiah Kiner-Falefa center field playing time as shortstop position gains clarity

New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) runs home to score a run during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

All eyes at Yankees camp have been on the shortstop position, and fans may be starting to get some more clarity on how things might shake out.

Per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Aaron Boone plans to start Isiah Kiner-Falefa in center field during spring games this week.

What that means is the starting shortstop job could come down to one of the Yankees’ two prized prospects, Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza.

Volpe, 21, has had a fantastic spring, batting .321 with a .424 OBP and a 1.103 OPS. Peraza, 22, may have a slightly better chance to win the job, if not only because he had a brief 18-game stint with the Yankees last season, and is considered by scouts to have a slight edge over Volpe in the fielding category.

Of course, the Yankees also have Gleyber Torres on the roster, but the team seems determined to keep him at second base.

Acquired by the Yankees almost exactly one year ago, Kiner-Falefa started 131 games at shortstop for the Yankees last season, while also starting four games at third base. Now, it sounds as if Kiner-Falefa will be used in more of a utility role, and the Yankees want to see how he handles center field.

Hoch notes that IKF has been working with former Yankees outfielder Nick Swisher to learn the ropes.

Harrison Bader, when healthy, will be the Yankees every day starting center fielder, but having Kiner-Falefa in a super utility role could help boost outfield depth.