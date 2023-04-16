Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton placed on 10-day Injured List with hamstring strain, Oswald Peraza called up

Apr 14, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) runs the base path after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / © Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Giancarlo Stanton has been placed on the Injured List.

Yankees skipper Aaron Boone told MLB Network Radio that Stanton heads to the IL after puling his hamstring on Saturday. He will undergo an MRI on Sunday to determine the severity.

The Yankees later made the move official, placing Stanton on the 10-day IL with a hamstring strain.

Stanton was pulled from Saturday’s win over the Minnesota Twins after hitting a two-run double in the bottom of the seventh inning, with Aaron Hicks coming in to run for him.

Boone said Stanton felt the issue as he was decelerating into second base on the hit.

“Let’s see what the MRI says,” Boone told reporters when asked how long Stanton could be out. “He’s moving around okay after the game, but he definitely felt like before even getting the MRI that it was an IL stint, so we’ll see what we’ve got today.”

The veteran is off to a good start at the plate this season, slashing .269/.296/.558 with four homers and 11 RBI, but unfortunately for Yankees fans, he once again finds himself on the IL, a place that he’s become a bit too familiar with during his six seasons in pinstripes.

To take Stanton’s place on the roster, shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza has been called up, with Boone saying it will likely just be for a few days until Josh Donaldson is healthy enough to get back in the lineup.