Yankees Game 1 takeaways from 2-1 win over Rangers, including Gleyber Torres’ walk-off home run

Gleyber Torres fist bumps after walk-off homer

The Yankees walked it off against the Texas Rangers in Game 1 of their doubleheader on Sunday, 2-1.

Takeaways from the game

1) Mama, there goes that man! Gleyber Torres hits the walkoff dinger against John King in his 2-for-4 performance on the day. The 92 mph sinker was middle out and Torres went with the pitch to send everyone packing (at least for a half hour before Game 2 starts).

2) Gerrit Cole had a very solid outing as he patiently awaited his next start following the rain delays. He had all of his stuff working, especially the fastball command with it dotting the plate at 100 mph at times. However, he did let up a solo homer to Kole Calhoun in the top of the seventh to make it a 1-1 game. Still, he got his ERA down to 2.67 on the year after giving up five hits and striking out 10 over 6.1 innings.

3) Giancarlo Stanton finally broke the scoreless tie for the Yanks in the bottom of the sixth, hitting a sacrifice fly to score Aaron Judge. It looked like Stanton got all of that one and was about to make it 3-0, but the wind may have held the ball up.

4) The Yankees were actually getting no hit by Dane Dunning entering that sixth inning before Judge hit an infield single.

5) The Yanks’ bullpen did well to keep the Rangers at bay, with Jonathan Loaisiga, pitching better of late, going 1.2 innings of scoreless ball. Clay Holmes had a shutdown eighth inning as well.

Highlights

What’s Next

The Yanks are set for Game 2 of this doubleheader at Yankee Stadium with Jordan Montgomery getting the ball against Glenn Otto.