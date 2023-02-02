Yankees’ farm system ranked in top half of MLB by The Athletic, features ‘high-upside guys’

Jasson Dominguez / Frank Becerra Jr. / The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the anticipation of pitchers and catchers reporting for spring training in the air and a new MLB season right around the corner, The Athletic’s Keith Law took a look at all 30 MLB farm systems and ranked them.

Despite ending the season in disappointment after a sweep in the ALCS by the Houston Astros, the Yankees finished the 2022 season in first place in the AL East at 99-63 and got a handful of contributions from top prospects who will be fighting for Opening Day roster spots over the next month.

So, where does the Yankees’ farm system rank?

Law has the Bronx Bombers as the 14th best farm system in the league, one spot ahead of the Mets and in the top half of MLB.

“Despite some significant trades and some high picks not panning out so far (since 2019’s Anthony Volpe, who is a top 10 overall prospect, so I’d say that one is panning out), this system is still reasonably strong, with some high-upside guys up top and down in the complex league,” Law wrote.

Volpe headlines the farm system. The 21-year-old finished the season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after getting promoted from Double-A Somerset, where he began the season and played 110 games.

The shortstop struggled to make the leap and had a slash line of .236/.313/.404 with three home runs in 22 games. He also struck out 30 times in 89 at-bats. Overall, Volpe finished his second full season in the minors slashing .249/.342/.460 with 21 home runs, 65 RBI, 86 runs and 50 stolen bases.

The next Yankee on the top 100 prospect list is Jasson Dominguez. Only 19 years old, the outfielder got a taste of Double-A at the end of the season. In five games, Dominguez had just two hits, but the youngster showed off his power and speed as the two hits were a home run and a triple.

Over 120 games, spanning three levels, Dominguez slashed .273/.375/.461 and had 16 home runs, 23 doubles, seven triples and 37 steals.

Then there’s Oswald Peraza, whom the Yankees called up late in the season. During his brief stint with the big league club, the 22-year-old proved his prospect-worthy status, slashing .306/.404/.429 with a home run and three doubles.

Story continues

Peraza even cracked the ALCS roster, although he did not record a hit in three at-bats.

The Bombers don’t have a ton of top pitching prospects as the team’s top seven prospects are position players. However, they do have lots of intriguing arms.

“They do have a lot of hard throwers in the system and should be able to continue to use those guys for trades going forward,” Law wrote.