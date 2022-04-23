Yankees fans throw water, beer at Myles Straw, Oscar Mercado on field

Yankees fans throw water, beer at Oscar Mercado, Myles Straw

An ugly scene played out at the conclusion of Saturday’s game between the Guardians and New York Yankees, as tensions rose between Guardians outfielders and fans behind the outfield stands.

The Guardians took a 4-3 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning. With a runner on and the Yankees down to their last strike, Isiah Kiner-Falefa lined a ball to left field. Steven Kwan raced back but couldn’t make the catch and slammed into the fence. The Yankees tied it, and Kwan was shaken up.

As trainers tended to him, tensions seemed to rise between Yankees fans and outfielder Myles Straw, who had come over to check on Kwan. With Yankees fans yelling at Kwan while he was being checked by the medical staff, Straw climbed the fence in order to exchange words with some fans before walking off back to center field.

A few pitches later, Gleyber Torres drove a ball to right-center field that gave the Yankees a 5-4 win. Then the scene turned ugly.

As the Yankees celebrated in the infield, Yankees fans in the outfield began pelting Straw and Oscar Mercado with water bottles, beer cans and trash. Mercado caught something right at his head, which appeared to be a beer can. Guardians players tried to escort them out of the area as water and beer continued to rain down.

“I just think Myles was sticking up for his teammate, kid’s out there bleeding and they’re checking him for a concussion, probably the emotions got a little out of control,” manager Terry Francona told reporters in New York. “I don’t think, regardless, people can throw stuff at our players on the field. That’s never going to be OK.”

Yankees players, including star Aaron Judge, ran to the outfield, motioning for Yankees fans to stop what they were doing. Other Yankees players went up to Straw and Mercado, seemingly in an effort to keep everyone calm.

There will likely be an investigation using the video to determine who was throwing water or beer onto the field, with some ballpark bans surely on the way.

Story continues

Francona added that the belief is that Kwan is OK physically after crashing into the wall.

Ryan Lewis can be reached at [email protected] Read more about the Guardians at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/cleveland-guardians. Follow him on Twitter at @ByRyanLewis.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Yankees fans throw water bottles, trash at Guardians players in outfield