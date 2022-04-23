Yankees fans throw trash, get into altercation with Guardians outfielders following Saturday’s final out

Yankees fans confront Myles Straw Guardians

What was supposed to be a triumphant afternoon after the Yankees walked off the Guardians, 5-4, on Saturday quickly turned into a controversial one when fans began taunting and throwing trash at the Cleveland outfielders in the closing moments of the game.

It all started with two outs in the ninth inning and Isiah Kiner-Falefa up to bat. He drove a fastball over the head of Steven Kwan to score Tim Locastro and tie the game at 4. Kwan ran into the wall trying to catch the ball and was visibly in pain after the play was over.

While trainers and coaching staff tended to Kwan, fans began barking at the Guardians outfielders, including Myles Straw, who climbed the left field wall to get into the face of one of those in attendance.

“I didn’t know what was going on, but that can’t happen,” Kiner-Falefa said. “We played a good game today. I love the atmosphere, the fans, I love everything about them but we win with class. That’s what this organization is about, it’s about class. We’ll fix it next time.”

Following the game, Straw was asked about the incident and didn’t hold back.

“Kwan is my teammate. That’s my brother and some of the things that were said to him, for me, wasn’t going to fly,” Straw said after the game via Bally Sports Cleveland. “My emotions got to me a little bit, but at that point as a Yankees fan you should be excited for your team and you should be cheering. The guy went head-first into the wall… there’s no business saying the things those guys said to him.”

Straw said he doesn’t remember what he told the fans after he climbed the wall because he was “so hot” but doesn’t regret his actions.

The next incident came when Gleyber Torres came up in the next at-bat and delivered a walk-off single to give the Yankees the win. Almost immediately after his teammates mobbed him, they ran out to right field to help stop the fans from throwing trash on the field.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton were visibly trying to calm down the fans as the Guardians outfielders walked off.

“There’s no place for throwing stuff in that situation,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after the game. “We don’t want to put anyone in danger. Love the intensity but can’t be throwing stuff out on the field.”

Both teams will meet again on Sunday to close out the three-game series.