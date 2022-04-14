Yankees’ bottom of order looks troublesome to start regular season

Isiah Kiner-Falefa close up batting

Taking a quick glance at how the Yankees’ lineup has fared to start the season, there is a glaring issue at the bottom of the order.

Thanks to Baseball Reference, we can see that production is coming from hitters one through six so far this season, but hitters seven through nine haven’t been carrying their weight. Of course, the bottom of the order shouldn’t be expected to produce like the top half. However, it’s really been that bad to start the season that it’s worth pointing out.

On most nights thus far, it’s been Aaron Hicks, Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Kyle Higashioka rounding out the order . But Hicks is the only one that’s really producing for this lower third, as he’s currently slashing .353/.450/.529 with a two-run homer on Tuesday night.

It’s IKF and Higgy who have been very easy outs, and at this rate, very predictable ones. Kiner-Falefa is just 1-for-17 with a double and a walk. He’s struck out four times and seems to be hitting grounders right into the shift every time he gets to the plate.

As for Higgy, the Yankees’ spring training leader in almost every hitting category, his bat has gone ice cold. He’s 1-for-18 with four strikeouts and he just has a single up the middle to this point.

Is he reeling at the dish? He seems to be trying to crush the ball every time up, and that’s always been his type of swing, a quick burst through the zone. But it’s resulted in pop-ups and easy ground balls for the defense to deal with.

Is it still too early to be making assumptions about what will occur over the next 150-plus games? Absolutely. But this is worth keeping an eye on considering this lineup has been a formidable one from top to bottom no matter where the order might come up in any particular inning.

And the Toronto Blue Jays sporting guys like Santiago Espinal in the nine hole, who continues to get hits this series, proves that the AL East is going to need production from all over to get the job done.

Cold streaks will happen, but it doesn’t help that a fresh face in the organization and one who is being asked to step up in the absence of Gary Sanchez are off to rough starts.

The bottom of the order can’t be slashing something like their .145/.206/.210 line right now. Again, it’s early but certainly something to keep an eye on as players shake the rust of starting the regular season and get into the thick of it.