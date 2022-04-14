Yankees Announcer John Sterling Colossally Flubs Call — And His Correction Is Priceless

Longtime New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling calls them as he sees them ― and that’s not always a good thing.

He went viral for his hilariously wrong description of a Giancarlo Stanton fly ball on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays. (Check it out below.)

As Stanton connected, the radio play-by-play veteran launched his signature home run riff:

“That ball is high, it is far, it is gone!” he exclaimed. A few beats later, after realizing that Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia recorded the out on the warning track, Sterling added: “But caught.”

“It is gone!”

“But caught.”

Classic.

“Boy I thought that was gone,” Sterling followed.

Fans and critics on Twitter took their swings at Sterling.

The Yankees lost 6-4, stung by three home runs hit by the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

