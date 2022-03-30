Yankees and Nick Swisher to participate in new Home Run Derby X competition

Yankees Nick Swisher smiling at crowd Old Timers Day

MLB announced a new competition that takes the Home Run Derby to the extreme.

Home Run Derby X, inspired by the Home Run Derby held before the MLB All-Star Game, will bring back former All-Stars and World Series champions in a global competition over the summer.

The Yankees will be one of four teams represented, along with the Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox, as each group competes in three cities around the world.

All four teams will travel to London to play in Crystal Palace Park on July 9. The competition will then head to Seoul on Sept. 17 before landing in Mexico City on Oct. 15.

Each team will consist of competitors from four categories: MLB Legend, Superstar, Rookie and Wild Card. According to the official release, Legends are MLB icons. Superstars are the best talent from softball & women’s baseball, Rookies are from the men’s baseball development system and the Wild Cards are influential content creators.

Rookies will be announced as part of the build up to each event.

For the Yankees, former outfielder and World Series champion, Nick Swisher will represent the Legend. Erika Piancastelli and Stefania Aradillas (Mexico only) will represent the Superstars while Daniel Corral will participate as the Yankees’ Wild Card.

Here are the rules and how each Home Run Derby X game is scored:

Each batter has one at-bat of 25 pitches.

Two of their opponents patrol the outfield.

A Home Run scores one point for the offense

A catch is one point for the defense.

In Home Run Derby X there are also additional ways to score, inspired by video games, including Target Hits in the infield and beyond the fence.

Each batter also has a Hot Streak – five consecutive pitches where Home Runs and Target Hits count double but a catch in the Hot Streak is also double points for the defense.

The four teams will compete in a bracket style competition at each event and based on where they finish, will be awarded points to determine their position on the Home Run Derby X Tour leaderboard.

The leaderboard will determine seedings for the final event of the Tour which will be played as a knock-out competition to determine the Home Run Derby X Tour Champions.

In four seasons with the Yankees, Swisher hit 105 home runs and was a part of the 2009 World Series team. He’ll go up against Adrian Gonzalez (Dodgers), Jonny Gomes (Red Sox) and Geo Soto (Cubs).