Yankees and Mets stay on top with baseball’s best records

The New York Yankees (49-17) and New York Mets (44-24) have the two best records in baseball and stayed in their spots atop USA TODAY Sports’ MLB power rankings.

The Yankees enter Monday on a 16-2 run, having their nine-game winning streak snapped by the Blue Jays on Sunday, and have an 11-game lead in the American League East.

The Mets meanwhile, saw their NL East lead cut in half by the Braves’ 14-game winning streak, but have weathered the storm and enter Monday with a 5 ½-game cushion and the NL’s best record.

Here’s how USA TODAY Sports’ nine-person panel voted this week:

Anthony Rizzo celebrates his walk-off home run against the Rays on June 16.

Rank (movement from last week)

1. New York Yankees (–)

2. New York Mets (–)

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (–)

4. San Diego Padres (–)

Manny Machado, in the midst of an MVP-type season, sprains ankle, but Padres said X-rays were negative.

5. Houston Astros (–)

6. Atlanta Braves (+1)

7. Toronto Blue Jays (-1)

8. St. Louis Cardinals (+1)

9. San Francisco Giants (+1)

10. Tampa Bay Rays (-2)

11. Milwaukee Brewers (+1)

12. Boston Red Sox (+2)

13. Philadelphia Phillies (–)

14. Minnesota Twins (-3)

15. Cleveland Guardians (–)

16. Los Angeles Angels (–)

17. Chicago White Sox (+1)

18. Miami Marlins (-1)

19. Texas Rangers (–)

20. Arizona Diamondbacks (+1)

21. Seattle Mariners (-1)

22. Baltimore Orioles (+2)

23. Colorado Rockies (–)

24. Pittsburgh Pirates (-2)

25. Chicago Cubs (+1)

26. Detroit Tigers (-1)

27. Cincinnati Reds (+1)

28. Kansas City Royals (+1)

29. Washington Nationals (-2)

30. Oakland Athletics (–)

