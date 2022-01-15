Brian Cashman Aaron Boone spring training 2019 cropped

The Yankees have agreed to sign Dominican Republic SS Roderick Arias — the No. 1 international prospect in the class — on a $3.5 million deal, according to a report Saturday morning by MLB.com’s Jesse Sanchez.

New York has a base signing pool of $5,179,700, Sanchez added, and is yet to confirm the move.

Arias, 17, is MLB.com’s top-rated international prospect. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound switch-hitter is seen as “an extraordinary talent.”

“There’s a lot to like about the teenager,” Arias’ MLB.com scouting report says. “Starting on the defensive side of the ball, Arias has plus arm potential. His throws are accurate and effortless, and he’s always in a position to make the throws. His arm is strong from any angle. He also shows good footwork with soft hands and above-average range.

“At the plate, he exhibits above-average bat-to-ball skills and strike zone awareness. He shows good plate discipline and doesn’t swing and miss often. He shows power from both sides of the plate, especially by the right side. There’s good opposite-field power from the left side, and the overall package that could develop into a plus-plus hitter.

“On the bases, Arias can score easily from first base and second base showing very good anticipation and awareness. He consistently runs the timed 60-yard run in 6.5 seconds, which is above average.”