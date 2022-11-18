Yankees agree to one-year, $6 million deal with Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Jun 14, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (12) fields the ball to first for an out against the Tampa Bay Rays during the seventh inning at Yankee Stadium. / Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees and Isiah Kiner-Falefa have agreed on a one-year deal worth $6 million that will keep the infielder in pinstripes for at least one more season, according to multiple reports.

There was belief by some around the league that Kiner-Falefa could get non-tendered before Friday’s 8 p.m. deadline, but that is not the case as IKF will return to the Bronx in his last year before free agency.

Traded from the Texas Rangers prior to the start of the 2022 season, Kiner-Falefa played in 142 games for the Yanks.

In 531 plate appearances in his age-27 season, the right-handed hitter slashed .261/.314/.327 to go along with four home runs, 48 RBI, 35 walks and 66 runs scored. He also struck out 72 times.

For the second straight season, Kiner-Falefa reached the 20/20 club by hitting 20 doubles and stealing 22 bases in 26 attempts, his most stolen bases in a season.

Over five seasons that spans 534 games, IKF has 20 home runs, 79 doubles, nine triples, 166 RBI, 60 stolen bases and is a lifetime .264 hitter with a .663 OPS.