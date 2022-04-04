Yankees acquire RHP David McKay from Rays

David McKay pitching for Tigers blue shirt

The Yankees continue to make moves to help the team figure out who will make their 28-man roster for Opening Day, and this time they’ve dealt for another reliever.

A day after the Yankees swapped reliever Joely Rodriguez for the Mets’ Miguel Castro, the Bronx Bombers are acquiring David McKay from the Tampa Bay Rays for cash considerations, according to multiple reports.

McKay, 27, was signed by the Rays to a minor league contract in March after spending his first two seasons with the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers. McKay spent 2021 in the minors.

In three appearances this spring, the right hander pitched 3.2 innings and gave up three earned runs and six hits while striking out three.

Whether McKay makes the Opening Day roster is yet unknown, but the Yankees have one more spring training game — Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers — to impress the team before Thursday’s game against the Boston Red Sox.