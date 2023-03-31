Yankees acquire RHP Colten Brewer in deal with Rays

May 31, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Colten Brewer (48) pitches against the Houston Astros in the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Hours after their Opening Day win, the Yankees acquired a new reliever to bolster their bullpen.

Thursday night, the Yankees announced they traded RHP Colten Brewer from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for cash considerations.

The 30-year-old was pretty good for the Rays this spring. In eight appearances (9.1 innings), Brewer gave up just four hits, one unearned run, three walks and struck out 15 batters. Tampa Bay reassigned the right-hander to the minors, but was traded to the Yankees and added to their 40 man roster via an assignment clause.

Brewer has been assigned to the team’s Triple-A affiliate.

Prior to the Yankees’ opener, manager Aaron Boone said the team had a “potential deal going” to add a pitcher. This is likely that move he was alluding to, and with the number of injuries the team has amassed this spring they can use the depth.

The Texas native spent the 2022 season in the minors. In 36 appearances in Triple-A, Brewer went 1-1 with seven holds and one save. His ERA was an unimpressive 4.76 but struck out 42 batters over 39.2 innings.

He made one appearance in 2021, his last stint in the major leagues. In that game Brewer gave up four hits and four earned runs in one inning of work as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Over parts of four seasons, Brewer has a 2-5 record with a 5.04 ERA with the Red Sox and San Diego Padres.