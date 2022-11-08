Yankees’ Aaron Judge named American League MVP finalist

Aaron Judge smiling 10/5/22 cropped

As expected, the Yankees’ Aaron Judge was named as one of the three finalists for the American League MVP award Monday.

In his historic season, Judge had 62 home runs and 131 RBI with a slash line of .311/.425/.686, a 1.111 OPS and 211 OPS+. He led the majors in homers, runs, RBI, walks, on-base percentage, slugging percentage, OPS, and total bases. Judge totaled a 10.5 WAR.

The Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani and the Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez are competing with Judge for the honors.

Ohtani, the reigning AL MVP, had a historic season of his own as a pitcher and DH. At the plate, Ohtani had 34 homers and 95 RBI with a slash line of .273/.356/.519 for a .875 OPS and 145 OPS+ in 157 games as a batter. Ohtani’s WAR was only 3.5 in 2022.

Of course, the right-hander made 28 starts, had a 15-9 record, and pitched to a 2.33 ERA (2.40 FIP) over 166 innings with 219 strikeouts and a 1.012 WHIP. Ohtani tallied a 6.1 WAR as a pitcher.

Alvarez, who went on to beat Judge in the ALCS and win the World Series, had 37 homers and 97 RBI with a .306/.406/.613 slash line. He had a 1.018 OPS and 187 OPS+. Alvarez finished with a 6.3 WAR.

A win would be Judge’s first of his career after he was second in the voting in 2017, the year he was named AL Rookie of the Year.

The Baseball Writers Association of America (BBWAA) voters submitted their ballots prior to the start of the postseason. The winner will be announced on Nov. 17.