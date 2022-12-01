Yankees’ Aaron Judge contract offer close to eight years, $300M

Report: Yankees’ new Judge offer close to eight years, $300M originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Aaron Judge could break another record before the 2023 MLB season even begins.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Wednesday morning that the New York Yankees have an offer on the table to Judge “in the neighborhood” of a contract for eight years and $300 million, which would make him the highest-paid position player in MLB history based on average annual value.

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout currently has the highest average annual salary among position players at $35.5 million a season. Max Scherzer has the highest of any player at $43.3 million a year after signing his historic deal with the New York Mets last year.

But it doesn’t end there.

Passan reported that New York could increase its offer to Judge, depending on how far the Giants, the other top suitor heavily pursuing Judge, are willing to go for him.

The Los Angeles Dodgers also are a reported suitor.

As far as the timing of an official deal, it could come very, very soon. Passan also reported that Judge is expected to sign during MLB’s Winter Meetings, which begin Sunday in San Diego and run through Dec. 7.

The 30-year-old AL home run king and 2022 AL MVP met with the Giants last week. San Francisco is trying to do everything in their power to bring the Linden native back home.

While there’s still a lot of uncertainty looming coast to coast around Judge, it’s clear that Judge’s bold decision to bet on himself this past spring has been worth it after declining the Yankees’ extension prior to last season.

He’s now on the verge of making history and watching it pay off, literally.

