Yankees’ Aaron Boone says umpires bailed out Guardians in controversial replay

Apr 12, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone argues a call with umpire Chris Guccione (68) during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Boone was ejected. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians, 4-3, on Wednesday afternoon in come-from-behind fashion. However, the story of the game happened in the first inning.

With one out and men on second and third base, Josh Naylor hit a bloop to center fielder Aaron Hicks. The outfielder dove and caught the ball with a backhand before throwing to second for the double play.

The umpires on the field called it a catch and out at second as the Yankees ran into the dugout to prepare for the next inning. Only the next inning would not happen for some time.

The umpires gathered together and once they spoke they asked Guardians manager Terry Francona if he wanted to challenge. This, of course, happened after the 15 seconds allotted by MLB for a manager to challenge, a rule implemented this season.

Francona asked for a replay and the video evidence showed Hicks trapped the ball, reversing the call and prolonging the first inning. Yankee manager Aaron Boone would argue the call and get ejected.

“[The umpires] conferred and after they confer they go to them for the challenge,” Boone explained after the game. “It completely bailed them out. I completely disagree, still. We’ve been told all winter and spring that we have to be up and ready. I knew they missed the play.”

Boone says that he believes the emotion of the crowd after the replay was shown on the scoreboard affected the umpires’ decision to talk it out.

The Yankee manager continued: “I took exception to it, and they got the play right, but there’s no way that the environment did not create, in my opinion, the end result.”

“I thought I made the catch and as soon as I threw the ball to second we were out of the inning,” Hicks said after the game. “I saw the replay while we were running in that I missed the ball and the ball dropped. I thought the play was done and the inning was over.”

The 15 seconds given to managers to review a play was implemented in the league’s push to speed up the pace of the game. However, since the umpires gathered to talk it over it gave both managers another opportunity to challenge. But even Francona admits how odd that first inning turned out.

“That was a weird, weird play,” Francona said. “I’m looking at [Steven] Kwan tagging and I have some anxiety that he left early, and I have some more anxiety that he didn’t score. I didn’t even look at the play in center. By the time it gets to that point, I hadn’t challenged.”

Boone says he’s already spoken to MLB officials and they explained the situation, but he still doesn’t agree with how it was handled, especially with how the chain of events played out in real time.

“If you were boots on the ground you know what happened,” he said. “The umpires, on the emotion of the crowd, huddled up and gave them that opportunity, which I think was wrong.”