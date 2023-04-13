Yankees’ Aaron Boone ejected after umpires overturn inning-ending double play

Apr 12, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone argues a call with umpire Chris Guccione, left, and umpire Larry Vanover, middle, during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Boone was ejected. / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Boone’s afternoon in Cleveland came to an early ending.

The Yankees skipper was ejected in the bottom of the first inning against the Guardians after umpires made a decision to replay and then overturn a call that had previously ended the inning.

With runners at second and third and one out, Josh Naylor blooped a flyball into shallow center field. Aaron Hicks made a sliding attempt, and it was originally ruled that the catch was made, with Hicks then doubling off the runner at second base.

Here’s the play:

Replay showed that part of the ball had hit the ground as it moved around in Hicks’ glove. The Yankees had already come off the field, and Cleveland manager Terry Francona seemingly took more than the allotted 15 seconds that he has to challenge the play.

Still, the umpiring crew got together and decided to review the play, which led to a fiery Boone getting ejected. Umpires then ruled that the ball hit the ground, scoring one run and putting runners on first and third. That second run later came in to score on a Josh Bell RBI single off Clarke Schmidt.