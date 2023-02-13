Yamiche Alcindor To Depart PBS’s ‘Washington Week’ – The Hamden Journal

Yamiche Alcindor said that she plans to step down as the moderator of Washington Week, the long-running PBS public affairs program.

“After deep thought and some meaningful conversations, I have decided to step away from the moderator role of Washington Week. This move will allow me to focus full time on my commitments to NBC News and to finish my upcoming memoir.”

Alcindor has served as moderator of the program since 2021, when she succeeded Robert Costa. That year, she also joined NBC News after previously serving as White House correspondent for PBS NewsHour.

The Friday evening show features a roundtable of journalists discussing the week’s events. It is produced by NewsHour Productions out of WETA-TV in Washington.

Sharon Rockefeller, the president and CEO of WETA, wrote in a memo to staffers, “We are very grateful to Yamiche for her commitment to the highest standards of journalism during her years in public media.”

Alcindor’s final day as moderator will be on Feb. 24.

Rockefeller said that as they search for the next moderator, “we will draw on the strong roster of journalists at PBS NewsHour and in the Washington press corps to continue this good work.”