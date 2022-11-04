Yamana Gold’s stock soars after receiving ‘superior’ buyout bid from Pan American, Agnico valued at nearly $5 billion

The U.S.-listed shares of Yamana Gold Inc.

AUY,

+17.52%

YRI,

+17.38%

shot up 21.2% in morning trading Friday, after the Canada-based gold, silver and copper miner received by buyout bid from Pan American Silver Corp.

PAAS,

-6.30%

PAAS,

-5.78%

and Agnico Eagle Ltd.

AEM,

+1.33%

AEM,

-0.53%

that values Yamana’s stock at a 23.0% premium. The bid consists of 153.54 million Pan American shares, $1 billion in cash from Agnico and 36.09 million Agnico shares, which at Thursday’s stock closing prices would be valued at a total of $4.82 billion. On a per-share basis, the bid represents 0.1598 of Pan American’s stock price, 0.0376 Agnico’s stock price and $1.04 in cash, which at Thursday’s closing prices would value Yamana shares at $5.02, or 23.0% above Yamana’s Thursday’s close of $4.08. Pan American shares fell 0.1% Friday morning while Agnico’s stock gained 1.4%. Yamana’s board of directors has determined that the Pan American-Agnico buyout bid is “superior” to the buyout agreement Yamana had with Gold Fields Ltd.

GFI,

+17.12%

from May, which at Thursday’s closing prices would value Yamana shares at $4.38 each. Gold Field’s stock soared 15.9% Friday morning, after plunging 21.8% since the Yamana deal was announced through Thursday. Yamana’s stock has run up 17.2% year to date, while the S&P 500

SPX,

+1.07%

has shed 21.2%.