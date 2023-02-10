Kevin Durant’s trade from Brooklyn to Phoenix early Thursday morning may have tipped the power in the Western Conference midseason.

The Suns now have Durant once he returns from a knee injury alongside Devin Booker — who just returned from injury this week — Chris Paul and DeAndre Ayton in a formidable core. Phoenix is currently fifth in the West but within range to move into the top four.

On Undisputed on FS1 Thursday, Shannon Sharpe had a question for Memphis Grizzlies guards Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks, calling back to some previous public statements by the two players.

“Hey Ja, y’all still good in the West?” Sharpe said. “Hey Dillon Brooks, y’all still got the little mini-dynasty going on over there? All the sudden, the Grizzlies don’t look as promising as they once did.”

Morant said in an ESPN interview in December that the Grizzlies were “good in the West” and only needed to worry about the Boston Celtics from the Eastern Conference going forward. Brooks called the Grizzlies a building dynasty in March, a couple months before the team bowed out in the Western Conference semifinals to the Golden State Warriors.

Sharpe himself has been very publicly critical of the Grizzlies over the past month, including a spat with Morant’s father, Brooks and Steven Adams during halftime of a Grizzlies game in Los Angeles. He was critical of Morant’s response to The Athletic’s report on Sunday about an incident where Morant’s associates confronted members of the Indiana Pacers during a game last month.

“Nobody looks at you, Ja, and thinks, man, that’s a thug, he’s hood, he’s down, he’s about that,” Sharpe said Monday. “You not. Stop pretending!”

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Shannon Sharpe needles Ja Morant after Kevin Durant trade