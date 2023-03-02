Yale Entertainment Hires Former Sony Executive As Head Of Production – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Yale Entertainment has hired producer Nick Phillips as Head of Production.

As part of the role, Phillips will work closely with Yale principals Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman and the Yale production and operations teams to manage and oversee the company’s upcoming slate of films.

Phillips will cover the entire production process, from identifying potential projects, budgeting, scheduling, crew hiring, managing principal photography, and guiding the films through post and release. Projects in Yale’s upcoming slate include David Duchovny’s Bucky F-ing Dent and the recently announced Breitenbush, starring Regina Hall.

Phillips began his career at Miramax/Dimension Films in New York City in 1997, working first as a receptionist, followed by a stint as an assistant in the business affairs department, before becoming an executive in 2000. During his time at Dimension, Phillips worked on several franchises, including Scream, Halloween, Hellraiser, Dr. Strange, Werewolf By Night, Highlander, and The Crow. He also appeared on Season 3 of Project Greenlight. He rose to Vice President of Development & Production at the company.

In 2005, Phillips joined Sony Pictures Entertainment as Senior Vice President of Development & Production, and from 2012-2017, Phillips served as Executive Vice President at indie label Revolver Picture Company. More recently, he was Head of Production at the startup studio/streaming platform CreatorPlus.

“Nick brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from his years in the industry and is a great addition to the expanding Yale Entertainment team,” said Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman. “As the company continues to produce our most expansive and commercially viable slate of films to date, we knew we had to find a great head of production — and Nick is absolutely up to the task.”

Phillips added: “I couldn’t be more excited to join the fantastic team at this successful, fast-growing company. From the Jordans and all around, this is a great group of people who are committed to making interesting, elevated independent films, and I look forward to continuing that work with them as well as the extremely skilled filmmakers and talent involved in our upcoming slate.”

Yale Entertainment is repped by APA and Lon Haber & Co.