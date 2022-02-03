Yahoo Cup Fantasy Golf Picks This Week for the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

There is not much better than free when it comes to DFS. So with Yahoo and Yahoo Fantasy offering a $15,000 freeroll called the PGA “Yahoo Cup,” now is the time to join for free cash prizes week in and week out. Additionally, there is a season-long points chase with even more money handed out at the end of the year. It will go for 39 weeks, with the lowest nine weeks of scoring being dropped from your total score, so join now for the best chance to win even more prizes. Let’s dig into the best Fantasy Golf picks this week and DFS Golf value plays for the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Course(s) Preview: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill, Monterey Peninsula Country Club

All three golf courses will play far shorter than the tour average. Pebble Beach will consist of half of the rounds for those making the cut, which makes its tour-low 3,500-square-foot green sizes an important characteristic to factor in. A greater emphasis on short game makes sense as a result, although a number of player types can find success on these tracks due to gettable par 5’s and benign expected weather conditions.

Top Three Fantasy Golf Picks This Week for the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Jordan Spieth ($51)

With Patrick Cantlay ($52) and Daniel Berger ($49) expected to garner more attention at the top of the board, prioritizing Spieth in the PGA Yahoo Cup makes a ton of sense. He has never missed a cut at this event (9-for-9), and his results include three top-10s in his past five appearances and a victory back in 2017. His putrid early-season form should lower his rostership, but at a tournament that has proven to be forgiving to poor drivers of the golf ball, Spieth should be back in his element.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($34)

In the mid-range, Bezuidenhout sets up for a breakout week. He had a terrible time at Torrey Pines with the flat stick, losing 1.8 strokes to the field. But he is traditionally an all-world putter, which is backed up by the fact he grades out second in strokes gained putting over the past 50 rounds. Plus, he gained in every other statistic across the board en route to a meddling 46th-place finish. Should he continue the hot iron play, having gained strokes on the field with them in each of his three appearances this year, Bezuidenhout could be a massive difference maker for PGA Yahoo Cup lineups.

Aaron Rai ($27)

Followers of the European PGA Tour know the name Aaron Rai. Until last week, the two-time winner across the pond — including the 2020 Scottish Open tune-up for the British Open — had struggled to transfer his talent to the states. But he finally showed what he is capable of at Torrey Pines, gaining strokes in all categories across the board, including 6.3 strokes tee to green. His short game has always been a major question mark, but if he continues to show improvement in that regard, look for Rai to make a major splash in 2022.

Yahoo Cup DFS Golf Lineup Fill-Ins

Patrick Cantlay ($52)

Maverick McNealy ($37)

Brandt Snedeker ($27)

