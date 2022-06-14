Yahoo Appoints Actress Jessica Alba To Board Of Directors – The Hamden Journal

Actress and co-founder of the Honest Company (a consumer wellness products firm) Jessica Alba, has become a Yahoo board member. Alba was chosen from a group of tech, media, finance, sports entertainment and private equity.

Yahoo selected a group of all-inclusive group of leaders to support its new era of growth and transformation. According to Reuters author Alba will be joined by Aryeh Bourkoff, the chief executive officer of LionTree, Fouad ElNaggar, the CEO of tech firms Array and Sapho, Michael Kives, founder of investment firm K5 Global, Katie Stanton, who has served in executive operating roles at Twitter and Google, and Cynthia Marshall, the CEO of American basketball team Dallas Mavericks.

“As we enter into a new era of Yahoo, establishing a powerful board of directors with strategic knowledge of diverse industries will drive greater growth, innovation, and scale,” said Jim Lanzone, Chief Executive Office at Yahoo Lanzone said in the announcement. “The intersection of media, tech, product, and content is more relevant than ever and this board represents the best minds in those categories.”

“As a newly standalone company, Yahoo’s business has experienced incredible momentum, reflected in our financial performance, user engagement figures, and perhaps most importantly, the quality of talent that has joined the company over the last several months,” said Yahoo Chairman Reed Rayman.