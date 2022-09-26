XPeng Stock Rises as Co-Founder and CEO Buys at Beaten-Down Level

Text size





stock got a boost in overseas trading after the EV maker’s chief executive bought shares.

Monday, XPeng (ticker: XPEV) said co-founder and CEO Xiaopeng He bought 2.2 million American depositary receipts, or ADRs, on the open market through a holding company. One U.S. ADR represents two shares in XPeng.

XPeng stock gained 8.7% in Hong Kong trading, while the ADRs were up 4% in premarket action in New York. Futures on the

S&P 500



and

Dow Jones Industrial Average



were down 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively.

Through his holding companies, He owns roughly 350 million shares, so the purchase of four-plus million is a small increase. Still, investors are likely to welcome the vote of confidence. Coming into Monday trading, XPeng ADRs were down about 28% over the past month and off roughly 73% so far this year.

Shares of XPeng’s peers have held up better.

NIO



(NIO) stock is off about 44% so far in 2022, while

Li Auto



(LI) has fallen about 22%.

The declines in XPeng stock have left the shares trading at a discount to its rivals. XPeng stock is trading for roughly 1.2 times estimated 2023 sales, while NIO and Li are changing hands for 1.8 times and 1.5 times, respectively. None of the three are consistently profitable yet, making sales-based valuation multiples useful for comparison.

XPeng stock is down more even though the company has done well in terms of deliveries. Through August, XPeng had delivered about 90,000 vehicles so far this year, up about 96% from the same period in 2021. NIO has delivered about 72,000, up about 28%, while Li has handed customers about 75,000, for an increase of 57%.

Maybe the delivery numbers are what prompted He to buy more stock. Whatever the reason, shareholders appear happy with the news.