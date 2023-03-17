XPeng Earnings Are Coming. The Stock Could Use Some Good News.

Investors could use some good news from Chinese electric-vehicle maker XPeng when it reports fourth-quarter results Friday morning. The company has been dealing with declining sales—and a falling stock price—since

Tesla


 cut pricing for its vehicles in China earlier this year.

Wall Street is looking for a per-share loss of about 16 cents from $950 million in sales for the 2022 fourth quarter. A U.S.-listed American depositary receipt, or ADR, has two

XPeng


shares embedded in it. Analysts expect a per-ADR loss of about 32 cents.