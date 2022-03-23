Xavier wins a wild game against Vanderbilt, advances to NIT semifinals

Before Xavier’s men’s basketball team took the floor on Tuesday night against Vanderbilt in a National Invitation Tournament quarterfinal game, the team FaceTimed fifth-year senior Paul Scruggs, who tore his ACL two days prior in a win over Florida.

“We were all just like, ‘Let’s do something for Paul, let’s throw on Paul’s jerseys and show people who we’re doing this for,'” said Adam Kunkel.

When the Musketeers took the floor for warmups, they did so wearing No. 1 jerseys with Scruggs’ name on the back. Some even wore personalized Scruggs t-shirts.

They FaceTimed Scruggs again after the game – a thrilling 75-73 win that sends Xavier back to Madison Square Garden next week for a semifinal NIT game against St. Bonaventure.

“He was with us in the huddle (after the game),” said Nate Johnson.

To which Kunkel added, “He’s always with us.”

If anyone was wondering why Xavier wanted to play in the NIT and continue its season, Tuesday night was a 40-minute answer to that question.

“I’m not surprised at all,” said interim head coach Jonas Hayes, “because that’s the type of guys we have in our locker room. We don’t have quitters. We don’t have guys that hang their head and want to stop playing.”

The Musketeers trailed Vanderbilt by 10 points early in the second half, then rattled off a 9-0 run, only for the Commodores to gain some separation again and take a 66-57 lead over Xavier with 6:05 to play.

Just like “The Goonies,” though, Xavier would not say die.

The Musketeers proceeded to close the game with an 18-7 run.

Every time it looked as if Vanderbilt might pull away, Xavier answered.

Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) dunks over Vanderbilt Commodores forward Quentin Millora-Brown (42) in the first half of the NIT Quarter Final game between the Xavier Musketeers and the Vanderbilt Commodores at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Vanderbilt led 31-29 at halftime.

Johnson scored all 12 of his points in the game’s final 12 minutes.

Kunkel gave Xavier a 71-70 lead with a baseline jumper with 2:01 to play.

With the game tied 72-72, Jack Nunge made one of the plays of the game with a steal and Kunkel made it hurt at the other end.

Kunkel drove it from the wing, got to the rim and finished, giving Xavier a 74-72 lead with 57 seconds left.

“That was the look, but Adam Kunkel’s middle name is ‘ad-lib,'” said Hayes. “… So in that moment, we give Adam Kunkel the leeway or the license to make plays but also understand how the defense is guarding, so I’m good with that.”

After a Vanderbilt miss and a Xavier turnover at the other end, the Commodores called timeout with seven seconds left. Following a series of timeouts, Vanderbilt got the ball in above the top of the key around half-court and Colby Jones tried to make a steal and was called for a foul.

Vanderbilt’s Jordan Wright went to the line and missed the front end of a one-and-one and Jones grabbed the rebound and was fouled with four seconds left. He made one of two at the line and up 75-72, Xavier fouled Scotty Pippen Jr. before he could get off a 3-point attempt. Pippen Jr. made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second. Zach Freemantle grabbed the rebound and an inadvertent whistle stopped play so Xavier had to inbound the ball with 1.5 seconds left.

The Musketeers turned the ball over on the inbound and the Commodores got one last look with a second left on the clock, but the shot was off.

One of the redeeming qualities of sports is how revealing they can be. You can learn a lot about a team in moments of uncertainty.

This has been an uncertain week for Xavier, a team that saw former head coach Travis Steele part ways with the team, had a new head coach hired in Sean Miller, and saw its senior leader go down with a season-ending knee injury.

“These guys love playing with each other,” said Kunkel. “We’re close-knit like family. We got brothers in this locker room. We just don’t want that to end. Every game, we go out, play our hardest. We know it could be our last game. But we just keep fighting, fighting to play that next game. Let us get one more. Let us get one more. We don’t want it to end.”

Xavier had five players score in double figures, led by Freemantle’s 16 points. Jones added 15, Kunkel had 14, Johnson had 12 and Nunge had 10.

Hayes said, “We expect adversity, though. When you expect adversity, see a lot of people make mistakes when they go through life and they think everything will be ice cream and peaches and cotton candy. No, no. That’s not reality. Expect adversity, that will allow you to fight through that.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: NIT 2022: Xavier Musketeers vs. St. Bonaventure Bonnies in semifinals