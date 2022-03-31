Xavier edges Texas A&M, 73-72, on Jack Nunge’s game-winner in NIT Championship

Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) is presented with the NIT Tournament All Team Award after the NIT college basketball finals against the Texas A&M Aggies at Madison Square Garden on March 31.

The Xavier Musketeers won the 2022 NIT Championship by holding off the Texas A&M Aggies, 73-72, on Thursday night at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Jack Nunge’s go-ahead, one-handed fadeaway jumper – banked in off the glass – left the Aggies with just 3.1 seconds left. Tyrece Radford’s attempt at the buzzer was too close for comfort, but it rimmed out and Xavier celebrated.

Nunge had 15, and Colby Jones led XU with 21 points.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Xavier interim head coach Jonas Hayes told ESPN’s Myron Medcalf. “I can’t say enough about our guys. That’s what Xavier basketball is. That’s what Xavier basketball is. Like I was at home. Like I was at home. I’m at a loss for words.”

Medcalf reported during the game that a position on new head coach Sean Miller’s staff – as associate head coach – is Hayes’ if he wants it.

Miller was in attendance at MSG for the win. He replaced Travis Steele, who parted ways with Xavier earlier this month and Thursday was named the Miami RedHawks’ new head coach.

Social media reactions:

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Reactions: Xavier wins NIT, edging Texas A&M on Jack Nunge’s bank shot