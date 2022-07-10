Xander Schauffele wins Scottish Open as other big names fail to make impression

Xander Schauffele claimed his third PGA Tour win of the season with victory in Scotland – ACTION IMAGES

It wasn’t exactly the smooth operation it appeared when birdies at the opening two holes of his final round created a four-shot lead, but Xander Schauffele ultimately survived an up-and-down day on the Renaissance Club links to claim the Scottish Open title.

The Olympic champion’s closing 69 and eight-under par aggregate of 272 was good enough to see off a list of challengers headed by fellow-American Kurt Kitayama.

Twice a winner on the DP World Tour, Kitayama’s 66 saw him reach six-under par, two-shots shy of the new champion in the race for the $1.4 million first-place cheque. Joohyung Kim of Korea pulled up in third place, undone by three-putts on an 18th hole not one of the 72-strong field managed to birdie during a blustery final day on the southern shore of the Firth of Forth.

On Saturday evening, Schauffele had talked of not thinking “too far ahead.” But he also admitted that a win in Scotland would be “very nice” and evidence that his game “can travel.” All of which proved prescient as the 28-year old Californian weathered a run of three dropped shots in four holes from the sixth that wiped out all of his early advantage.

The bogey-four he made on the 218-yard 9th was to be his last deviation from par, however. Thereafter, he returned to the steady mode of golf that had seen him begin the day with at least a two-shot edge over all-comers. Birdies on the 13th and 15th – and an eight-foot putt for par on the par-3 17th – provided the cushion that allowed him the luxury of a bogey on that brutally difficult 18th.

“This is a big sense of relief,” said Schauffele, who now has three PGA Tour victories this year. “Once that par went in on 17, I knew I could lag it up there on the last. It was a very stressful day and this is very rewarding. At the turn I was just trying to find something. So it was nice to hit some better shots down the stretch and calm the ship. This one is extra special because of that.”

Xander Schauffele of United States poses with the Genesis Scottish Open Trophy after victory on Day Four of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club – GETTY IMAGES

Still, as preparation for the upcoming Open Championship at St. Andrews – Kitayama, former Ryder Cup player Jamie Donaldson and Brandon Wu grabbed the three spots available to the leading non-exempt players who finished in the top-10 – this Scottish Open wasn’t a success for every member of the elite field. Only No. 2 Rory McIlroy was absent from the top-15 players in the world rankings, but not all followed (No 11) Schauffele in performing at or even close to their best.

Just under 90 minutes before the leaders teed-off, world No 3 Jon Rahm was finishing off a closing 71 with three rather desultory putts from not too far away on the 18th green. That left the Spaniard on five-over par for the tournament and in a distant tie for 55th place. His body language en route from 18th green to scorer’s hut made it clear he was less than happy. As did the verbiage that followed.



“A lot of good swings I made today ended up in bad spots,” he shrugged. “I felt like a lot of drives were good and the result of good swings. I hit some especially solid shots around the turn. But all ended up being a little stroke of luck away from being in good positions. If karma is a real thing I’m going to have a lot of good luck next week. Plus, the Old Course will be getting nice and firm in this weather. So playing here in competitive conditions should prove helpful.”

You never know. One year ago, Collin Morikawa pulled up in a tie for 71st place in the Scottish Open. One week later he was Open champion. Rahm will surely be hoping for a similar turnaround in fortunes.