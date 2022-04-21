X-Men ‘s Original Mystique Rebecca Romijn Says She’d ‘Absolutely’ Reprise Role for MCU

Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

Moviestore/Shutterstock

X-Men star Rebecca Romijn opened up about the possibility of reprising her role of Mystique in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress, 49, revealed she would “absolutely be open” to becoming the shapeshifting villain again in an interview with ComicBook, published on Wednesday.

“I don’t know if they would ever want me back,” she said. “I mean, that was quite a few years back when I played that character, but I would love to, yeah, absolutely.”

Rebecca Romijn ‘Satanic Panic’ film premiere, Los Angeles, USA – 23 Aug 2019

Broadimage/Shutterstock

RELATED: Rebecca Romijn Shares Rare Family Photo from Concert with Jerry O’Connell and Their Twin Girls

Romijn also recalled her experience making 2000’s X-Men and the sequels X2 and X-Men: The Last Stand. She also made a cameo appearance in the prequel film X-Men: First Class.

“It was a fantastic franchise to be a part of. I’ll love that cast until the day I die. We had a great time together,” she told ComicBook.

In X-Men: The Last Stand, Mystique was shot with “the cure” and lost her powers, but a later scene suggested she may be able regain them at some point.

Jennifer Lawrence went on to play the character in further X-Men films.

RELATED: New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Trailer Teases Possible X-Men Cameo

Rumors of more X-Men characters joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe started after fans spotted Professor X, played by Patrick Stewart, in the trailer for the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Stewart seemingly confirmed the appearance in an interview with Jake’s Takes in February.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

“Well, I had my phone turned off as it happened, so I didn’t hear anything,” he said of the trailer. “It wasn’t until the next morning when I woke up and looked at my phone and found that I had been bombarded with responses and that my PR people had sent me reactions that they had detailed and passed onto me.”

Story continues

“I actually didn’t recognize my own voice, it sounded different. Whether I had a cold or something at the time, I don’t know,” he added. “But I was astonished, and all they saw was the back of my shoulder, and I think my earlobe, nothing else. There would have been so many connections made. But, uh, it pleased me.”

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds and Patrick Stewart Address Rumors of Being Cast in Upcoming Doctor Strange Sequel

In an interview with Empire in March, Richie Palmer, a producer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, also teased the character’s possible return in the Multiverse.

“I’ll quote the first X-Men movie and say, ‘Are you sure you saw what you saw?’ There are infinite versions of these characters, and just because you may have heard something familiar doesn’t mean it’s someone you have seen before,” he said.

Disney has not announced any official plans for more X-Men characters to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.