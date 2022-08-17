X-22 missiles strike Odesa Oblast: number of casualties increases

CONSEQUENCES OF BOMBARDMENT OF ODESA OBLAST ON 17 AUGUST, PHOTO: OPERATIONAL COMMAND PIVDEN (SOUTH)

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA – WEDNESDAY, 17 AUGUST 2022, 10:28

Russia has attacked Odesa Oblast using X-22 air-launched missiles on the morning of 17 August, injuring at least four people.

Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook

Quote: “Odesa Oblast was attacked overnight by Tu-22M3 strategic aviation aircraft firing X-22 missiles. Two missiles caused destruction, with fires breaking out at one of the coastal recreation bases and in several private buildings nearby.”

Details: Operational Command Pivden (South) said that at least four civilians were injured as a result of the overnight shelling. The casualties received medical assistance, and there were no serious injuries.

A fire broke out due to the missile strike. The fire extended to an area of 600 square metres. Rescue workers managed to contain and extinguish the fire.

Background: On the morning of 17 August, the Russians attacked Odesa Oblast using rockets, with two rockets causing destruction and fire at a recreation centre and several private buildings. Earlier, three casualties were reported.

