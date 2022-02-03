Wyoming storms court after putting end to Boise State’s 14-game winning streak

To gauge the significance of Wyoming’s 72-65 win over Boise State on Thursday, consider this: The Cowboys’ student section stormed the court at Arena-Auditorium in celebration of a Mountain West regular-season victory. That’s what happens when you hand a team its first loss since November.

Final score: Wyoming 72, Boise State 65

Records: Boise State 17-5, 8-1 MW; Wyoming 18-3, 7-1 MW

Player of the game: The Broncos couldn’t contain Wyoming sophomore Graham Ike in the paint. The 6-foot-9, 252-pound forward poured in 33 points on 12-for-23 shooting to put a stop to Boise State’s 14-game winning streak. Ike also went 9-for-15 from the free-throw line, pulled down 10 rebounds and drew 10 fouls. Fifth-year senior Abu Kigab led the Broncos with 26 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Stat of the game: Wyoming finished 20-for-28 from the free-throw line, including a 6-of-8 effort in the final 44.9 seconds.

What’s next: After playing four of their past five games on the road, the Broncos are back in Boise for a Mountain West matchup against last-place San Jose State. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at ExtraMile Arena, and the game will be streamed live on Stadium, which is available online at watchstadium.com. A live radio broadcast is available on 670 AM.