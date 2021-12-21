Wyoming Boy Who Saved Sister from Dog Attack Hangs With Tom Holland and Zendaya on Spider-Man Set

Bridger Walker

Tom Holland has fulfilled a special promise he made to a Wisconsin boy.

Holland, Zendaya and other cast members of Spider-Man: No Way Home spent a day on set with Bridger Walker — the Cheyenne, Wyoming boy that has been hailed a hero after saving his sister from a dog attack in 2020.

Bridger, who was only 6 years old at the time, captured the hearts of millions for the brave act.

In an Instagram post shared Friday, Bridger’s father Robert said that Holland, 25, had previously told his son he could spend time with the cast and delivered on the promise. Robert thanked the stars of the film and recounted the experience with a series of photos from the special day.

“Remember when @tomholland2013 promised Bridger he could come to the filming of Spider-Man? He delivered! First, a huge thank you to Tom, @harryholland64, @zendaya, and the entire Marvel/Sony cast and crew for this dream-come-true adventure,” Robert wrote.

“When we first arrived on set, I was a little apprehensive that once the “curtain was pulled back” that the magic of the movies would be lost for the kids. The opposite was true! Tom, Zendaya, Harry, @lifeisaloha, @tonyrevolori, and the entire cast/crew made our kids feel like stars. ✨ They don’t just act the part of friendly neighborhood heroes – that’s what they truly are.”

In the post, Robert praised Holland and Zendaya, 25, for their kindness during the visit.

“The look on the kids’ faces was priceless when we rounded the blue-screen to see Tom, in full costume, high above the set on a light post. It was emotional to see him waive at the kids like he was the one that was supposed to be excited – not the other way around,” Robert wrote.

He continued: “A short time later, Tom and Zendaya came over. I will never forget the grace and kindness they showed our children. Zendaya immediately approached my teenage daughter and told her how much she loved her nails. 💗💅 I don’t know if she will ever know how much that simple act means to me – to see my sweet daughter light up with self-confidence and joy.”

Harry Holland, Tom’s brother served as a tour guide for the family, Robert added.

Last year, Bridger jumped in front of a German Shepherd to save his sister and needed 90 stitches to fix the damage to his face. At the time, he stated, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

In July Robert spoke to PEOPLE about the incident, saying his son stood by those the words a year after the attack.

“My wife and I asked him, ‘Do you want it to go away?’ And he said, ‘I don’t want it to go all the way away,'” said the father of five at the time.

“Bridger views his scar as something to be proud of, but he also doesn’t see it as being representative of his brave act. He just perceives it as, ‘I was a brother and that’s what brothers do.’ It’s a reminder that his sister didn’t get hurt, and that she is okay.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.