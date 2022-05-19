Wynonna Judd Will Continue With Planned Judds Tour To Honor Naomi – The Hamden Journal

Wynonna Judd will follow through with the previously announced upcoming tour she had planned with her late mother Naomi Judd, and will welcome a series of big-name guest stars to participate including Brandi Carlile, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most,” Wynonna said in a statement. “I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together.”

Naomi Judd died on April 30.

“I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do,” said Naomi’s longtime husband Larry Strickland.

The 11-date arena tour will launch on September 30 in Grand Rapids, MI and run through October, wrapping up on Oct. 29 with a newly announced performance in Lexington, Kentucky, the Judd’s home state.

See the full tour itinerary below.

“What a full-circle moment it will be to end the tour in Kentucky where it all began,” Wynonna said.

Martina McBride will kick off select nights with a full set of her own hits before Wynonna takes the stage to sing some of her own hits as well as songs by The Judds. A selection of guest artists – Carlile, Hill, Little Big Town, McBride, McBryde, Yearwood and others to be announced – will join Wynonna each night.

THE FINAL TOUR 2022 DATES:

Friday, September 30 — Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

Saturday, October 1 — Toledo, OH, Huntington Center

Friday, October 7 — Sioux Falls, SD, Denny Sanford Premier Center

Saturday, October 8 — Green Bay, WI , Resch Center

Friday, October 14 — Duluth, GA, Gas South Arena

Saturday, October 15 — Huntsville, AL, Propst Arena @ The Von Braun Center

Friday, October 21 — Durant, OK, Choctaw Grand Theater

Saturday, October 22 — Ft. Worth, TX, Dickies Arena

Thursday, October 27 — Biloxi, MS, Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Friday, October 28 — Nashville, TN, Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, October 29 — Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena