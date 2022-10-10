Wynn stock suffers biggest selloff in 2 1/2 years after new COVID lockdowns in China

Shares of Wynn Resorts Lt.

-12.25%

tumbled 11.6% in afternoon trading Monday, enough to pace the S&P 500’s

-0.75%

losers, after some cities in China started imposing new COVID-related lockdowns. That put Wynn’s stock on track to suffer the biggest one-day selloff since it plunged 20.9% on March 18, 2020 at the start of the pandemic. The new lockdowns came just two weeks after Wynn’s stock soared 12.0% to lead the S&P 500’s gainers as Macau officials announced the easing of COVID-related travel restrictions. Meanwhile, Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s stock

-7.55%

sank 7.1% and was the fourth-worst S&P 500 performer. And elsewhere, shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd.

-7.29%

slid 7.5% and MGM Resorts International

-3.86%

dropped 3.7%.