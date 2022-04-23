Wynn Bruce dies after lighting himself on fire outside Supreme Court

A man who lit himself on fire outside the United States Supreme Court Building has died, according to reports.

Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder, Colorado, died Saturday, a day after he set himself ablaze in Washington, D.C., the Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m., and Bruce was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

A spokeswoman for the Supreme Court said on Friday that Bruce’s death was “not a public safety issue.”

