Wyndham Clark gets disqualified from Genesis Invitational

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. — Wyndham Clark was disqualified after his first round at the 2022 Genesis Invitational on Thursday evening.

Clark, who shot a 6-over 77, got the DQ for signing an incorrect scorecard, according to the PGA Tour.

Clark came into Riviera Country Club off a missed cut last Friday at the WM Phoenix Open. He’s only missed one other cut so far this season, at the Sanderson Farms Championship back in October. His best finish so far is a solo 13th-place at last month’s American Express.

Clark played his first round with Brendan Steele and Brandon Hagy. Joaquin Niemann tied the record for the lowest opening round in event history with an 8-under 63 on Thursday to take the lead.

