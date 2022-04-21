Wyc Grousbeck told Celtics front office to go all-in at trade deadline

Wyc Grousbeck reveals his message to Celtics front office at trade deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

At February’s trade deadline, the Boston Celtics were still in the process of turning their season around.

The team was 31-25, up to seventh in the Eastern Conference from 11th place just a month earlier, but still by no means on a trajectory to emerge into a contender this season.

That didn’t stop owner Wyc Grousbeck from telling the front office to take an approach which wasn’t without its risks, but one which seems to have paid off so far. Appearing on Pregame Live Wednesday ahead of Game 2 against the Brooklyn Nets, Grousbeck revealed that approach — one which won’t be changing anytime soon.

“Go all-in,” he said. “The same will be true in June, the same will be true next February, the same will be true next June. We’re going for it.”

Grousbeck admitted he was surprised by Boston’s turnaround, noting how choppy the team’s 36-36 finish in the 2020-21 season had been.

“Give it everything, but this year could be a building year,” he said of his message to the front office prior to the season. “Let’s build. And then we stepped on the gas halfway through.”

A few months later, the Celtics have as good a shot as anyone at emerging from the Eastern Conference and playing for a championship. Even if they don’t, it sounds like Grousbeck is committed to making that a reality in the years ahead.