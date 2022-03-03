Wyc Grousbeck on differences between Danny Ainge and Brad Stevens

Wyc Grousbeck explains differences between Danny Ainge and Brad Stevens originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the first major moves Wyc Grousbeck and his group made after buying the Boston Celtics in 2002 was hiring Danny Ainge as director of basketball operations shortly thereafter.

Nearly two decades later, Grousbeck and the Celtics are in the midst of their first season with new leadership in the front office following Brad Stevens’ ascension from head coach to president of basketball operations following the 2020-21 season.

Appearing on the NBC Sports Boston broadcast of the team’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, Grousbeck explained that there’s different styles between Ainge and Stevens, but that one common goal remains the same: Getting the long-term right.

Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck shares how he felt in first half of season

“I actually went to Brad and Ime before the season started, I said ‘it’s your first season Ime; Brad, it’s your first as GM, I’m not panicked about this season,” Grousbeck said.

Grousbeck recalled that it didn’t feel like the Celtics would be contenders at the beginning of the season. While that sentiment may have changed, the long-term calculus hasn’t.

“I want to get another ring,” Grousbeck said. “It may not be this year; don’t do anything short-term, do the long-term and do it right and let’s get a banner.”