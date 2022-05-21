WWE Suspends Sasha Banks & Naomi For ‘Monday Night Raw’ Walkout – The Hamden Journal

The WWE has “suspended indefinitely” and stripped Sasha Banks and Naomi of their titles after the tag team’s balk at participating in a match earlier this week at Monday Night Raw.

Both refused to participate in the main event six-pack challenge match Monday. Their suspension was announced on the WWE Friday Night SmackDown, with a tournament to held to crown new champions.

Banks and Naomi’s merchandise pages has also been taken down from the WWE Shop .

“Sasha Banks and Naomi let us all down,” Michael Cole said during SmackDown on Friday. “The WWE women’s tag team champions walked off the show and walked out of the building during Monday Night Raw.”

Cole claimed the two left their championships belts with head of talent relations John Laurinaitis before leaving.

“Their actions disappointed millions of WWE fans and their fellow superstars,” Cole said before announcing the suspension.

Banks and Naomi left Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, where they were scheduled to be part of match with Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop and Niki A.S.H. to determine the No. 1 contender for Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on June 5.

Banks and Naomi have not yet commented on the situation.