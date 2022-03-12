WWE Superstar Big E suffers broken neck live on SmackDown

Photo credit: WWE

WWE Superstar Big E suffered a broken neck during a match on SmackDown Live on Friday night (March 12).

Big E was teaming with Kofi Kingston against Sheamus and Ridge Holland when he took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Holland, landing on his head.

After the match, fans expressed their concern for Big E on social media, with the wrestler then posting a video where he gave an update on his condition and confirmed he had suffered a broken neck.

Speaking while wearing a neck brace, Big E said: “I can’t thank all of you beautiful people enough for all of your concern and your messages. It’s very heartwarming.

“I can move all of my digits,” he said whilst wiggling his fingers at the camera. “You see that, that’s nice, that’s always a good thing. Strength feels fine.

“But unfortunately right now, they tell me my neck is broken. So there’s that. But, once again, thank you everybody, I’m going to be all right. I’ll be good, don’t worry, go to sleep, don’t worry about old me. But, for real, thank you. And I appreciate all of you, for real.”

Big E signed with WWE in 2009, initially working in their developmental territory FCW, which was later rebranded to NXT.

He won his fist title in WWE when he captured the NXT Championship in January 2013. In 2014, Big E formed New Day with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, eventually becoming an eight-time WWE tag team champion.

Big E also won the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match in 2021 and went on to cash in the briefcase against Bobby Lashley, becoming WWE Champion that September. He would go on to lose the title to Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1 in January 2022.

