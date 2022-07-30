WWE SummerSlam 2022 Predictions

WWE on Peacock: Watch tons of on-demand WWE content featuring your favorite Superstars, dive into sports entertainment history and catch premium live events exclusively on Peacock.

The Biggest Party of the Summer is just about here. WWE SummerSlam 2022 is set get get underway in just a few couple of days on Peacock and, as we alluded to in this week’s Superstar Power Rankings, it could very well be the most unpredictable SummerSlam of all time due to the company’s recent change in creative leadership from Vince McMahon to Triple H.

But we’re going to give it our best shot here at NBC Sports EDGE to pick the correct winner for every single matchup on the card. In addition, we’ve got all the info and details on the show you’ll need from how to watch, start time, date, location, match card and more.

Will Roman Reigns put Brock Lesnar down once and for all? Can Bianca Belair find redemption from SummerSlam 2021 against Becky Lynch? Will Theory play spoiler? And what can we expect from the high profile matches featuring Logan Paul and Pat McAfee? Let’s peer into the crystal ball and try to find out.

WWE SummerSlam 2022 Event Details: How to Watch, Start Time, Date, Location

Subject Information Date Saturday, July 30, 2022 Start Time 8PM ET/5PM PT (Kickoff starts at 7PM ET/4PM PT) How to Watch Peacock (United States), WWE Network (Outside US) Location Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN, USA

Match Card

Match Championship Match Type Roman Reigns (c) w/ Paul Heyman vs. Brock Lesnar Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey SmackDown Women’s Championship Singles Match Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory United States Championship Singles Match The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits Undisputed Tag Team Championships Special Guest Referee Tag Team Match (Jeff Jarrett) Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin None Singles Match Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch Raw Women’s Championship Singles Match Logan Paul vs. The Miz w/ Ciampa & Maryse None Singles Match The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day None No Disqualification Match

Note: (c) indicates the champion heading into the match.

Predictions

Roman Reigns (c) w/ Paul Heyman vs. Brock Lesnar (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match)

These two powerhouses have met five times over the years, with Lesnar winning the first two matchups and Reigns bouncing back to win the last three. SummerSlam will be the 699th day of Roman Reigns’ latest championship reign. “The Beast” is determined to make sure it doesn’t reach 700 days. It was widely reported that Lesnar was none too happy with the news that Vince McMahon was leaving WWE and even briefly left SmackDown last Friday. But he was back by the end of the episode, laying out Mr. Money in the Bank Theory, and it looks like it’s all systems go for this colossal clash on Saturday night. Having won three straight head-to-head matchups, and having the Bloodline and Paul Heyman by his side, it would appear Reigns has all the momentum going his way. But you can never count Lesnar out.

Then again, will the winner of the match even make it out of Nashville as the champion? Ever since capturing the Money in the Bank briefcase, Theory has been teasing that he’ll be cashing in at SummerSlam. And who could blame him? With this being a Last Man Standing Match, odds are both participants will be in rough shape by the time the bell rings.

But is Theory really ready to be the champion? It was originally thought that Theory may be facing the legendary John Cena at the summer’s biggest party, but that never came to fruition as Cena is in the middle of filming the second season of The Peacemaker. But could Cena find enough time to fly into Nashville and play spoiler to a Money in the Bank cash-in?

The official prediction here is that Reigns will slay “The Beast” once more, hopefully ending this feud for good. But I also predict that Theory will cash in the briefcase only for John Cena to cost him the championship and set up a slow burn to a match at WrestleMania in Hollywood, where Cena’s star continues to rise. – Ed Williams

Prediction: Roman Reigns (Bonus: Theory cashes in and fails)

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey (SmackDown Women’s Championship Match)

Liv Morgan shocked the world earlier this month at Money in the Bank when she wasted no time in cashing in her briefcase and defeating a hobbled Ronda Rousey to win her first championship ever in WWE. The crowd popped huge for Liv winning the briefcase, popped even harder when she won the Championship and the cheers have yet to die down since. In fact, it’s been reported that her merchandise has been one of the company’s best-sellers since winning the title.

While it’s hard to believe that Morgan would beat Rousey in two straight matchups, a loss here could also be a huge blow to a young Superstar just starting to gain some momentum. On the flipside, it seems unfathomable that Rousey would lose two matches in a row, let alone both to an unproven up and comer like Morgan. So it’s an interesting puzzle that the new creative team will have to figure out here.

Let’s not forget who Rousey beat to become champion in the first place – Charlotte Flair. The Queen has been out of sight and out of mind ever since their I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash, but the honeymoon is over (literally, as she recently married AEW’s Andrade El Idolo) for Charlotte and now would be the perfect time for her to make a return and continue to be a thorn in the side of Rousey. Neither Charlotte nor Rousey need the gold in order to stay in the spotlight, so this could be the perfect way to re-ignite that rivalry. Plus, we already know she’ll be in Nashville the following day for Ric Flair’s Last Match, so it’s certainly no stretch to think she’ll be in town a day early.

In the end, I just don’t think it makes any sense whatsoever to stop Liv dead in her tracks. I think Morgan retains the championship – the official prediction will be that the match ends in a double disqualification as a returning Charlotte looks for Vengeance against Rousey. And hopefully Morgan can move on to a fresh program and continue to establish herself as a credible champion. – Ed Williams

Prediction: No Contest via Double Disqualification

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory (United States Championship Match)

As I alluded to in this week’s rankings, all signs from traditional WWE creative point towards a big night for Theory, including a United States Championship win against Bobby Lashley here. But we’re in the start of a new era and I think what we’re seeing could be the signs of a long-term story for Theory. His ego was at an all-time high after winning at Money in the Bank, but it seems the next chapter has been to humble the Superstar. To give him a more focused and calculated edge that will allow him to take that next step to be on level with the likes of Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Seth “Freakin'” Rollins, Drew McIntyre and his SummerSalm opponent Bobby Lashley.

Going off my theory from the rankings, I see Dolph Ziggler playing a role that will cost Theory this championship and prevent him from cashing in after the main event. This will be done by Ziggler out of a desire to get Theory ready for that next level, something he literally said on The Bump is his actual motive, which will lead to a partnership between the two. Theory has an interesting angle to chew on for months while Lashley continues what I hope is a long reign with the United States Title. – Mike Murphy

Prediction: Bobby Lashley

The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships Match w/ Special Guest Referee Jeff Jarrett)

The Usos and The Street Profits had a classic bout with a questionable finish at Money in the Bank earlier this month, so it only makes sense that they want to run it back with another banger. WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett was selected as the special guest referee for the rematch, which might seem odd out of context, but his deep ties to Nashville should make him well-received. It’s a nice gesture, but Jarrett shouldn’t have much influence on the ending either way.

There’s always the chance The Street Profits surprise, but with the whispers of a singles’ push for Montez Ford, odds are The Usos’ reign won’t end this way. – D.J. Short

Prediction: The Usos

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Former teammates during their respective stints with the Colts, Corbin and McAfee have brought some impressive physicality into the buildup to their SummerSlam showdown. It doesn’t seem contrived or forced at all, which is a credit to both of them as performers. Corbin is a master heel and McAfee has proven to be surprisingly competent in his previous chances in the ring, so this has all the makings of one of the most entertaining matches on the card.

All of that being said, it would be shocking if McAfee didn’t walk away victorious. Corbin doesn’t need the win and he should do his part to make the popular announcer look like a million bucks. – D.J. Short

Prediction: Pat McAfee

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Becky Lynch (Raw Women’s Championship Match)

This is a tough one to call. Bianca Belair has been fantastic as Raw Women’s Champion and is arguably the best all-around female wrestler in the world. The only problem is that she’s facing probably the one woman you could argue is as good if not better in Becky Lynch. Their rivalry has gone back and forth, and another heel run as champ would be a lot of fun with “Big Time Becks.”

But I can’t see/don’t want to see Bianca on losing a championship she won at WrestleMania at the ensuing SummerSlam two years in a row, even if this time it doesn’t happen in 11 seconds. She showed in April that she can overcome Lynch when she’s prepared and I’ll double down on her to win here as well in what will surely be a fantastic bout. – Mike Murphy

Prediction: Bianca Belair

Logan Paul vs. The Miz w/ Ciampa & Maryse

While there has been some evidence that Logan Paul has helped a bit with ratings and definitely with YouTube views, it’s hard to say the build for this program has been an exciting one. After The Miz turned on the host of The Impaulsive Podcast following their WrestleMania victory over The Mysterios, we knew it was just a matter of time before the social media sensation would be back. It was somewhat surprising, however, to see Paul sign a three-year contract with WWE earlier this month.

It’s been borderline painful to see the size of The Miz’s, uhm, marbles, become such a focal point of this feud, but hopefully that will start to subside now that there is a new head of creative. In fact, the best part of the build for this match was probably Ciampa’s promo on Raw Talk on Monday.

That aside, after being left laying at WrestleMania and fresh off signing that contract, there’s no way The Miz can walk out of SummerSlam with a win. It will be interesting to see what Logan Paul does next, but hopefully a win here can allow him to move on to a fresh program. The official prediction is a clean win for Logan Paul. – Ed Williams

Prediction: Logan Paul

The Mysterios vs. The Judgment Day (No DQ Match)

This is a must-win situation for The Judgment Day. They’ve been floundering a bit due to this storyline with The Mysterios, Rhea Ripley’s injury and having jettisoned Edge from the group as their leader. But a big win at SummerSlam after Ripley’s return can get them on the right track, and Rey doesn’t need the win at this stage of his career.

“But what about Dominik?” I hear you asking. What if I told you that they can make him look good as well by evolving him from “son of Hall of Famer who’s just happy to be here” to “vindictive and slighted heel out to prove he’s more than just daddy’s boy”? That’s right. I think Dominik turns on his father here and does what’s been alluded to for the last month: voluntarily and happily joining The Judgment Day.

Bring back Edge, pair him with old rival Rey to take on the faction and we turn one of the most disinteresting angles in WWE to one of it’s most exciting. – Mike Murphy

Prediction: The Judgment Day

