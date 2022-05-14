‘WWE Smackdown’, ‘Shark’ Tank Lead The Nightly Demo Wars – The Hamden Journal

As Yogi Berra once said, “It’s deja vu all over again” when it comes to the Friday night ratings. Perennial toppers ABC’s Shark Tank and the Fox WWE Friday Night SmackDown again led the demo wars.

Sharks Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner and Daymond John.heard entrepreneur pitches on a line of cosmetics, watersports apparel, dog hydration, and a way to drink while fishing. It all added up to an 0.4 for the demos on the night. That made for a strong lead-in to newsmag 20/20’s look at North Carolina serial killer Henry Louis Wallace, which brought in an 0.3.

Meanwhile, Fox’s SmackDown saw RK-Bro and The Usos converge on the blue brand, while Sasha Banks and Naomi defended the Women’s Tag Team Titles. That also came in with an 0.4

At NBC, The Blacklist held serve with an 0.2, with newsmag Dateline bringing in an 0.3 with its look at the murder of plastic surgeon and musician Frank “Buddy” McCutcheon.

CBS competition Come Dance With Me gained slightly in demos, scoring an 0.2 in its slot. Just-canceled Magnum P.I. had an 0.2, with a rerun of Blue Bloods topping the night.

The CW saw Charmed continue to rise. It had an 0.1 in demos and gained in audience share. Alas, Dynasty, which was just canceled, saw its show hit an 0.0.