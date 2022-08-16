WWE Says Probe of Vince McMahon Is ‘Substantially Complete’

An investigation by World Wrestling Entertainment board of directors into allegations of sexual misconduct against former chairman and chief executive Vince McMahon is “substantially complete,” the company said in a securities filing on Monday.

The internal investigation, announced in June, found roughly $20 million in expenses that should have been recorded in the company’s financial statements, including $14.6 million that Mr. McMahon agreed to pay women to settle allegations of sexual misconduct from 2006 to 2022, according to people familiar with the deals. Earlier this month, the company disclosed additional payments in 2007 and 2009 totaling $5 million that it said were unrelated to the allegations of misconduct that led to the investigation.