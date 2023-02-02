WWE-Produced Contra Las Cuerdas Earns International Ratings Success – The Hamden Journal

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque touched on the success of the company’s original programming during Thursday’s Q4 investors call, including the recently debuted local-language series Contra Las Cuerdas.

The Spanish-language series, which is executive produced by WWE Studios, debuted on Netflix globally on January 25. It follows a young mother who enters the wrestling ring in the arenas of Mexico to regain the affection of her lucha libre-loving daughter after being in prison.

“Strong content is the bedrock of this company and drives our business,” Levesque said during the call, citing several data points from Parrot Analytics.

Since its debut, the scripted comedy has become the third-most in demand show in Mexico, according to data from Parrot. It’s also currently sitting in second place on Netflix’s Top 10 in Mexico. The streamer doesn’t give viewing data by country, so exact numbers are unavailable.

Contra Las Cuerdas, which translates to Against the Rope, is also trending among the Top 10 in-demand programs in several other markets including Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Spain and Venezuela.

Levesque also mentioned that production has started on WWE’s upcoming Hulu documentary series featuring Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. The series will be rolling out on Hulu later this year, Levesque said.