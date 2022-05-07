WWE Hall of Famer ‘Sunny’ arrested after deadly crash in Ormond Beach, police say

A former World Wrestling Entertainment superstar has been arrested after a crash in Ormond Beach that left one person dead, according to police.

READ: WWE Hall of Famer involved in deadly crash in Ormond Beach

Officers said Tamara Lynn Sytch was arrested Friday after an ongoing investigation into a deadly crash on March 25 involving three cars.

The crash occurred around 8:28 p.m. on U.S. Highway 1, just north of State Road 40 and led to the death of Julian Lasseter.

According to police, two of the cars involved in the crash were stopped at a red light when the third car, driven by Sytch, failed to stop and collided directly with the back of one of the stopped cars, forcing it into the other.

WATCH: Florida sheriff warns of danger with video of shark-infested waters off Gulf beach

Sytch, who went by the ring name “Sunny” in the WWE, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center to be treated after the crash.

According to a report, Sytch’s blood was taken by a search warrant served shortly after the time of the crash. Her blood-alcohol level was found to be 3 ½ times the legal limit while driving, police said.

READ: Dean accused of sexually battering child after late-night workout at local middle school

Police said Sytch has been charged with several counts, including DUI causing death, causing death while driving with a suspended license, DUI causing injury to a person and DUI causing property damage.

Officers said this is still an active investigation and more details will be released Monday.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, and click here to watch the latest news on your Smart TV.