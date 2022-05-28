‘WWE Friday Night SmackDown’ Scores Demo Win – The Hamden Journal

A quiet pre-holiday Friday night saw plenty of action from the WWE Friday Night SmackDown, which topped the demos once again, this time with an 0.4, easily beating the competition.

The perennial Friday night winner featured a six-person tag-team main event that saw Drew McIntyre emerge as the surprise tag partner to help The New Day overcome The Brawling Brutes.

At NBC, the season finale of The Blacklist saw two series regulars depart, but the needle hardly moved, as the show scored its usual 0.2. That was followed by a Dateline rerun.

ABC chimed in with an ABC News special. Soul of a Nation returned with a special presentation, Together As One: Celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage, marking the network’s first primetime program celebrating those communities. The special had an 0.2 on the night, with its trailing 20/20 in repeats.

The CBS competition Come Dance With Me came in with an 0.2, despite the special attraction of Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee performing “Falling Slowly” from the musical “Once,” his first performance since winning a Best Actor Tony award for the show. Magnum PI and Blue Bloods were in repeats.

The CW saw Charmed deliver an 0.1 as its shelf life winds down, followed by a microscopic 0.0 for Dynasty.