WWE Faces Smackdown In UFC Parent Endeavor Deal; Extra Space Storage Buying Rival

Endeavor, WWE Merger

Ultimate Fighter Championship parent Endeavor Group announced it will buy a 51% majority stake in WWE early Monday. The deal creates a “live sports and entertainment powerhouse” valued at $21.4 billion, Endeavor said in its announcement.

The transaction values UFC at $12.1 billion and WWE at $9.3 billion, and will close in the second half of the year, pending regulatory approval, according to the release.

WWE shareholders will roll all existing equity into a new entity that will serve as the parent of UFC and WWE. The new company will be named at a later date and intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange once the deal is finalized. UFC and WWE will each contribute cash to the new company so it holds approximately $150 million.

And following the deal closing, Endeavor intends to sweep all excess cash at UFC and new company shareholders, other than Endeavor, will receive a post-closing dividend.

WWE had been looking for a buyer for months, a move that had pushed up shares. WWE stock fell 5% in volatile premarket trade.

EDR stock climbed 4%. Shares are signaling a breakout above a 24.50 consolidation buy point.

Extra Space Storage, Life Storage

Real estate investment trust and storage container operator Extra Space Storage announced Monday it will buy Buffalo, N.Y.-based peer Life Storage for $12.7 billion in an all-stock deal. It’s expected to close in the second half of the year.

Per terms of the deal, Life Storage shareholders will receive 0.8950 EXR shares for each LSI stock they own. That’s equal to $145.82 per share based on Extra Space’s March 31 closing price of $162.93.

Life Storage previously rejected an $11 billion bid from competitor Pubic Storage (PSA).

EXR stock retreated 7% premarket Monday following the news. LSI stock rose 1.5% before Monday’s opening bell.

You can follow Harrison Miller for more stock news and updates on Twitter @IBD_Harrison

