WWE Confirms Merger With UFC Parent Endeavor – The Hamden Journal

WWE and UFC parent Endeavor Group Holdings made things official in an SEC filing Monday morning, confirming their blockbuster merger into a combat sports colossus.

Word surfaced on Sunday of the combination, capping a months-long effort by WWE to explore a deal. The wrestling circuit has proven to be one of the most reliable ratings draws in an era of fragmentation, and is now going to be under the same roof as mixed martial arts outfit UFC, a potent draw among young male fans.

In the filing, the companies said a new public entity will be run by Ari Emanuel, who is already Endeavor CEO. The new company will be a subsidiary of Endeavor, with 51% of it controlled by Endeavor and the other 49% controlled by WWE. Vince McMahon will be executive chair of the board.

Mark Shapiro (President and Chief Operating Officer), who is expected to also continue in his role as President and as Chief Operating Officer of Endeavor; Andrew Schleimer (Chief Financial Officer), who is expected to also continue in his role as Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Endeavor; and Seth Krauss (Chief Legal Officer), who is expected to also continue in his role as Chief Legal Officer of Endeavor. Dana White is expected to continue in his role as President of UFC, and Nick Khan is expected to serve as the President of WWE